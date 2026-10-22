KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel And Other Indian Stars Cheer For Shreyas & Co During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In Christchurch

Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran and Manav Suthar were spotted in the stands supporting Team India during the first T20I against New Zealand |

Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran and Manav Suthar were spotted in the stands supporting Team India during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. The presence of the five players added an interesting subplot to the contest, as they watched the action at the Hagley Oval.

KL Rahul, Test Stars show support to Shreyas Iyer & Co

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In an Instagram story, Dhruv Jurel shared a selfie with his teammates as they watched their other Indian teammates in action. Though not part of the Indian T20I squad, the quintet cheered on for Shreyas Iyer and Co on Thursday.

All 5 are part of India A squad for the shadow tour of New Zealand. KL Rahul will join up with the ODI squad for the first three ODIs before joining Jurel, Suthar, Padikkal and Ravichandran for the first class matches. Padikkal, Jurel and Rahul will join up with the Test squad for the three World Test Championship matches later next month.

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New Zealand score record 225

Batting first, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips were at their destructive best as New Zealand amassed 225/8 against India. It is New Zealand's highest score against India in NZ, setting up an exciting contest on the cards.