Team India's 'RoKo' Scare: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Poor Show Against New Zealand Raises Concerns Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | X

Mumbai, November 16: With the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 less than a year away, Team India's experienced batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli's disappointing performance in the ODI series against New Zealand has raised serious concerns for the Indian Cricket Team. Even though India won the series 3-1, the two senior players struggled to score runs and deliver consistent performances in the series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among India's biggest match-winners in the 50-over format currently. However, their recent struggles against New Zealand pacers have raised questions about their form and consistency ahead of the World Cup which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rohit, Virat's Performance In NZ Series

Indian opener Rohit Sharma managed to score only 30 runs in the four innings at a very disappointing average of 7.50. He scored 0, 23, 0 and 7 and also failed to even score a half-century in the four matches he played against New Zealand.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli finished the series with 86 runs at an average of only 21.50. He started the series with an impressive 74 runs off 51 balls, however, he could not maintain the same momentum ahead in the series. His next three scores were only 7, 0 and 5 runs.

Together, RoKo managed only 116 runs in eight innings. Interestingly, Kohli's 74 runs in the opening match accounts for most of their combined tally. Without that innings, the duo scored only 42 runs in their remaining seven innings.

How Many Days Are Left For ODI WC 2027?

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 will begin on October 2, 2027 with matches scheduled across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

As of November 16, 2026, only 320 days are left for the tournament to begin. India's first group-stage match will be held against defending champions Australia on October 7 in Cape Town.

With less than 11 months remaining, Team India will have to address its batting concerns and ensure that its senior players enter the tournament in their best form.

How Many ODIs Will India Play Before World Cup?

India are expected to have several opportunities to prepare for the tournament through bilateral series and the Asia Cup. Based on the reported schedule, the team could play around 18 ODIs before the World Cup, although some proposed series are yet to receive official confirmation.

The Reported Schedules Include:

Sri Lanka (December 2026): 3 ODIs

Zimbabwe (January 2027): 3 ODIs

Asia Cup 2027 (June-July): 6 ODIs

South Africa (Proposed Series): 6 ODIs

This means that India would potentially play around 18 ODIs ahead of the World Cup. A possible series against the West Indies could provide additional opportunities, but the schedule is not finalised yet.

The big question still remains: Can India's two most experienced ODI players find their form and rhythm in time for the World Cup or will their recent struggles become a bigger headache for the team?