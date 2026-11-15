'RO-KO Ko NZ Ne Rokh Diya': Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Cheap Dismissals Leave Team India In Trouble During 5th ODI | Video

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Cheap Dismissals Leave Team India In Trouble | X

New Zealand delivered an early double blow to India in the fifth and final ODI, dismissing star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. The dismissals of the two batting stalwarts left Indian cricket fans disappointed, with the moment sparking reactions on social media.

Rohit Sharma, who walked out to open the innings, failed to make a significant contribution and departed for just seven runs. The Indian opener could not capitalise on the opportunity as New Zealand's bowling attack struck early to put the visitors under pressure.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Cheap Dismissals Leave Team India In Trouble

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli also failed to make an impact with the bat. The former India captain was dismissed for just five runs, leaving India in a difficult position during the early stages of the innings. With both Rohit and Kohli back in the pavilion cheaply, New Zealand gained control of the contest.

Following their dismissals, a fan-made phrase, 'RO-KO ko NZ ne Rokh Diya', began capturing the mood surrounding India's early batting collapse. The wordplay on the names of Rohit and Kohli quickly became a talking point among cricket followers.

India will be hoping their remaining batters can rebuild the innings and post a competitive total as they look to seal the series with a victory. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be eager to maintain the pressure and level the series at 2-2.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!