 Team India To Tour England For 5-Test Series In June-July 2025 As ECB Announce Fixtures For Home Season
India had come close in 2022 to registering a series win, but the scoreline stood 2-2 at the end of it.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the schedule for their home season of 2025. The fulcrum of their season is the blockbuster five-Test series against India, beginning on June 20th in Headingley as the tourists target their first series win on English soil since the year 2007.

India and England have had quite the rivalry over the last few years. India had come close in 2022 to registering a series win, but the scoreline stood 2-2 at the end of it. The two sides also locked horns in a five-Test rubber earlier this year and England took an early lead by winning in Hyderabad, but went on to lose the remaining four matches.

Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London) are the venues for the series against India.

1st Rothesay Test: 20–24 June - Headingley, Leeds
2nd Rothesay Test: 2–6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Rothesay Test: 10–14 July - Lord’s, London
4th Rothesay Test: 23–27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Rothesay Test: 31 July – 4 August - The Kia Oval, London.

