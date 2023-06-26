Team India Stars Reunite At National Cricket Academy In Bengaluru

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India stars KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rishabh Pant reunited at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of their rehabilitation program. The picture of the same went viral in social media as a handful of them prepare themselves for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

While KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will not be participating in the Caribbean tour, the other three have earned selections for the same. Siraj and Shardul have made it to both the Test and ODI squads, while Chahal will return for the three-match ODI series and is likely to stay back for the five-match T20I rubber later.

Rishabh Pant's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Rahul and Pant are on the sidelines due to injuries. Rahul sustained a thigh injury during an IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He had to undergo surgery, prompting him to miss the remaining games and forcing all-rounder Krunal Pandya to take over the leadership responsibilities. The keeper-batter will reportedly miss the 2023 Asia Cup as well.

Rishabh Pant's recovery going faster than expected: Reports

Meanwhile, a report from ESPN Cricinfo suggested that Pant's recovery is well on track, but is unlikely to feature in the 2023 World Cup as the process could take slightly longer. The keeper-batter, who survived a car crash last year, is believed to be largely pain-free and is doing various exercises to increase his upper-body and lower-body mobility.

Pant last played for India during the Test series in Bangladesh last year. The left-hander hammered 148 runs in two matches at 49.33, striking at 91.36.