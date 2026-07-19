Team India Receives Warm Welcome At India House Ahead Of England ODI Decider | X - BCCI

London, July 19: The Indian men's cricket team took a brief break from its on-field preparations to attend a special reception and dinner hosted by the High Commission of India at India House in London on Saturday.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Kumaran Periasamy, welcomed the players and support staff, while BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also addressed the gathering.

🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli at Indian High Commission in London. ❤️



The two Indian cricket legends were spotted together during their visit to the High Commission.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #Cricket #London pic.twitter.com/hGCqIfeCcZ — KUMAR (@MyCric101) July 19, 2026

Team India attends reception

Sharing pictures from the event, the BCCI wrote on X, “A memorable evening in London as #TeamIndia visited the High Commission. The players and support staff were welcomed by the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Mr Kumaran Periasamy, and members of the Indian diaspora in the UK. BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajeev Shukla also addressed the gathering, revisiting fond memories of some of India's celebrated teams.”

A memorable evening in London as #TeamIndia visited the High Commission.



The players and support staff were welcomed by the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Mr Kumaran Periasamy, and members of the Indian diaspora in the UK.



BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajeev Shukla also… pic.twitter.com/RfBaQxaTey — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2026

The players also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and posed for photographs with Periasamy, officials from the High Commission and their families during the event.

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Series poised for Lord’s decider

The reception came midway through India's ODI series against England. The three-match ODI series between the two sides is finely poised at 1-1 heading into the decider at Lord's after the two teams shared contrasting victories in the opening two matches.

India made a winning start to the series with a composed chase, led by captain Shubman Gill, who took the attack to England's new-ball bowlers to set the tone at the top before retiring hurt at 80. The visitors controlled the contest for most of the match, with their bowlers bowling England out for 258 in 47.5 overs before the batters completed the chase in 45.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead.

England fight back in second ODI

England bounced back to level the series after adapting better to conditions that offered assistance to the seamers. India were restricted to 233 in 44 overs, with the pitch providing movement and variable pace that made stroke-making difficult.

England's chase was anchored by Joe Root, who once again produced a measured innings and remained unbeaten on 99, guiding the hosts home.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)