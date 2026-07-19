IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England Opt To Bat First In Series Decider As Rohit Sharma's Future Sparks Buzz

England won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday. The series decider has attracted significant attention, with the spotlight firmly on Rohit Sharma amid intense speculation surrounding his ODI future.

Rohit's presence in the match has added to the intrigue around the contest. The veteran opener has been at the centre of retirement rumours after reports suggested that the Lord's ODI could be his final appearance for India.

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The retirement buzz intensified after Rohit scored 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly dismissed the speculation, stating that there has been no discussion about Rohit playing his last ODI at Lord's and that the veteran remains a regular member of India's ODI team.

With India and England level at 1-1, the third ODI is a crucial series decider. England's decision to bat first will put India's bowlers under pressure early in the contest, while fans will be eager to see whether Rohit can produce a memorable performance amid the ongoing retirement chatter.

All eyes will now be on Rohit Sharma as India begin their chase later in the match. Amid the intense speculation, the veteran opener will look to let his bat do the talking and help India secure a series victory against England.