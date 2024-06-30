'Team India Hai Hum': AR Rahman Dedicates Song To Rohit Sharma & Co After T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph; VIDEO

AR Rahman and India team celebrating with T20 World Cup trophy |

Legendary singer and music composer AR Rahman dedicated a song to Team India after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29. Team India finally lifted the World Cup trophy after 13 years by defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

India's long-awaited dream of ending the 11-year ICC title drought was finally realized when skipper Rohit Sharma went to the stage and get hold of the coveted T20 World Cup trophy and celebrated it with his teammates. The entire cricket and the Bollywood fraternity couldn't their joy and happiness as they showered praises on the Men in Blue for their remarkable campaign that culminated in winning the prestigious title.

However, AR Rahman came up with his style of congratulating Team India by dedicating a song to the Men in Blue for the T20 World Cup triumph. In a video shared by AR Rahman on his YouTube, the legendary music composer was seen singing the 'Team India Hai Hum' song from the Bollywood movie 'Maidaan', based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

AR Rahman sang the song along with his team as their way of celebrating Team India's victory. The video received 11k views and 6700 likes so far.