'All Three White Ticked Off, One Red To Go': Rahul Dravid To Virat Kohli Amid India's Dressing Room Celebration After T20 WC 2024 Triumph; VIDEO

Rahul Dravid with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Outgoing Team India head coach Rahul Dravid encouraged talismanic batter Virat Kohli to win the World Test Championship title after having won the three red-ball tournaments. The Men in Blue finally ended their long 13-year World Cup title drought by defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli was one of the star performers as he played a brilliant innings of 76 off 59 balls to help India post a total of 176/7 before the bowlers did their job to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in a stipulated 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya's bowling brilliance in the last three overs of the match helped Team India secure a win.

India's dressing room was filled with jubilation and celebrations as the players rejoice their hard-earned triumph. In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Indian players were seen taking turns to click with the coveted trophy. Amid the dressing celebration, Rahul Dravid said, "All three white ticked off, one red to to" to Kohli.

Virat Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. The T20 World Cup 2024 triumph was the latest addition to his illustrious career, securing victories in all three-white ICC tournaments.

However, Kohli and Team India are yet to hold of the coveted World Test Championship mace. Team India reached the finals of the World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, but lost to New Zealand and England. India will look to qualify for the WTC Final next year and get hold of the coveted mace.

Meanwhile, Kohli was Adjudged Player Of The Match award for his brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 and announcement his retirement from then T20Is as he wanted the younger generations to carry forward Team India in the shortest format of the game.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach also came to an end with T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Dravid's contract was extended despite ODI World Cup 2023 Final defeat to the sixth-time champions Australia in Ahmedabad in November.