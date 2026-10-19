Team India Departs For New Zealand Tour; BCCI Shares Pictures Of Players At Airport And Inside Flight | X | BCCI

The Indian cricket team has begun its journey to New Zealand for the upcoming international series with sharing glimpses of the players' travel on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of Team India players at the airport as they travelled to New Zealand and the players are seen relaxing and enjoying time together before the busy cricket schedule.

The viral photos includes, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and Prince Yadav spending quality at the airport and inside the flight.

India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches during the tour. The T20I series will be followed by the ODI series, while the two-match Test series will bring the tour to a close. The BCCI announced the ODI and Test squads on October 16, naming Shubman Gill as captain for the first three ODIs and the Test series. Shreyas Iyer will lead the team in the final two ODIs.

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India's tour of New Zealand will begin with the five-match T20I series on October 22, 2026. The first two matches will be played in Christchurch on October 22 and 24, followed by the third T20I in Wellington on October 27. The fourth match will take place in Auckland on October 30, while the fifth and final T20I is scheduled in Hamilton on November 1.

The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4, followed by the second ODI in Wellington on November 7 and the third in Hamilton on November 10. The fourth and fifth ODIs will be played at Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, respectively. All five ODI matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Wellington from November 19, while the second Test will begin in Christchurch on November 27. Both Test matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST.

India Squad For New Zealand Tour 2026

T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

ODI Squad For The First Three Matches

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (subject to fitness clearance) and Kuldeep Yadav.

ODI Squad For The Fourth And Fifth Matches

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper and Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

Test Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper, subject to fitness clearance), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.