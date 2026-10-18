Yashasvi Jaiswal To Mohammed Shami: Aakash Chopra Raises Questions Over Team India's Selection For New Zealand Series; VIDEO | X

Former India cricketer and sports commentator Aakash Chopra has raised six key points about Team India's selection for the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand.

From Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from the ODI squad to questions over Ravindra Jadeja's place and Mohammed Shami's continued omission, Chopra highlighted several selection decisions that could have a major impact on the players' international careers.

Chopra also discussed Ishan Kishan's growing role in the ODI setup, Sanju Samson's uncertain future in 50-over cricket and the selectors' decision not to include domestic performer Aaqib Nabi in the Test squad.

However, it was Shami's absence that Chopra found particularly disappointing and said that the fast bowler might have missed an important opportunity to return to the Indian team.

Here are the six key points raised by Aakash Chopra regarding Team India's selection for the New Zealand series.

1. What More Does Yashasvi Jaiswal Need To Do?

Yashasvi Jaiswal's continued absence from the ODI squad was one of the major concerns for Chopra. The former India opener pointed out that Jaiswal has scored plenty of runs whenever he has got opportunities, yet the left-handed batsman has not found a place in the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand.

Jaiswal's absence from the T20I squad adds to the uncertainty surrounding his immediate role in India's limited-overs plans. Chopra questioned what more the young batter needs to do to earn a regular place in the ODI team, especially after delivering strong performances whenever he has played.

2. Ishan Kishan's Elevation

Ishan Kishan's appointment as vice-captain for the last two ODIs against New Zealand was another important development highlighted by Chopra. According to him, the decision suggests that the Indian team management and selectors are considering Kishan not just as a batsman but also as a potential leader.

3. Sanju Samson's ODI Future

Sanju Samson's omission from the ODI squad raised questions about his standing in India's 50-over plans. Chopra pointed out that several other wicket-keeper options, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, were also unavailable, yet Samson did not find a place in the team.

4. Has Team India Moved On From Ravindra Jadeja?

Ravindra Jadeja's omission from both the first three and the final two ODIs against New Zealand was another major concern for Chopra. The all-rounder's involvement in ODI cricket has been limited and his place in India's plans has attracted attention in recent times.

5. Aaqib Nabi's Test Omission

Aaqib Nabi's selection for two ODIs against New Zealand, but not for the Test squad, was another point Chopra highlighted. The bowler had impressed with his domestic performances, raising expectations of a possible opportunity at the highest level.

However, his omission from the Test team suggests that the selectors are not yet ready to include him in India's plans for the longest format.

6. Mohammed Shami's Absence

Mohammed Shami's continued absence from the selection was the point Chopra found most disappointing and heart-breaking. He argued that the New Zealand tour presented a significant opportunity for the experienced fast bowler to return to the Indian team, particularly amid questions surrounding the availability and fitness of other fast bowlers.

Chopra suggested that the circumstances made this a particularly important window for Shami to make his comeback. With the opportunity having passed without his inclusion, the former India cricketer expressed concern that another suitable chance might not come easily.

India's ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

Squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj