Team India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Arrives In Mumbai After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph - WATCH |

Mumbai: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday returned to Mumbai following his side's triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, calling the experience of becoming champion again "very good." Team India defeated New Zealand in a commanding final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team in T20 World Cup history to retain the trophy.

After defeating the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs, the India national cricket team secured their third T20 World Cup title and successfully defended the trophy, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

BCCI Announces Cash Reward

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the India national cricket team following their historic win. The World Cup victory marked India’s third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win, cementing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in the format.

About the IND vs NZ Match

Suryakumar Yadav and company showcased a power-packed performance with both bat and ball. After posting a huge target of 256 runs in the first innings, Team India managed to bowl out the Kiwis on 159 runs. New Zealand struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with 4-15, supported by Axar Patel’s 3-27, dismantling the top order.

Bumrah was announced as the player of the match for his clinical bowling spell, while Sanju Samson became the player of the tournament for his thrilling innings in crucial matches. The win made India the first team to retain a Men’s T20 World Cup and the first to win it three times.

