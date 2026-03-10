BCCI Announces Whopping ₹131 Crore Cash Reward For Victorious Team India T20 Squad

BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for the India national cricket team following their historic triumph at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India defeated New Zealand in a commanding final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team in T20 World Cup history to retain the trophy. This victory also marks India’s third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win, cementing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in the format.

The BCCI extended heartfelt congratulations to the players, support staff, and selectors for this milestone achievement. The board’s Honorary Secretary, Devajit Saikia, expressed pride in the team’s historic accomplishment and wished them continued success in future tournaments.

The cash reward reflects the board’s recognition of the team’s outstanding performance and their contribution to Indian cricket on the global stage.

This monumental win on home soil has not only sparked celebrations across India but also reinforced the nation’s dominance in the shortest format of the game, inspiring young cricketers nationwide.