Team India Captain Shubman Gill Smashes Century During Chase Against West Indies In 1st ODI | X

Shubman Gill gave another impressive batting display as he smashed a century against the West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. The India captain reached three figures in style and continued his excellent run with the bat.

Gill remained unbeaten on 101 off 96 balls, hitting 12 fours and one six. His knock came at a strike rate of 105.21 and helped India build a strong total after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32.

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Gill also shared a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 66 off 50 balls. Kohli struck six fours and two sixes as India crossed the 200-run mark with only one wicket down.

The century is another important innings for Gill, who has taken responsibility at the top of the Indian batting order. With Gill and Kohli still at the crease, India are in a strong position against the West Indies in the opening ODI.