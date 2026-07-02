Team India Arrives In Manchester For 2nd T20I Against England After First Match Ends In Washout | VIDEO | X

Manchester, July 2: The Indian Cricket Team have reportedly arrived in Manchester for their second T20I against England on Thursday. India vs England second T20I will be held on Saturday (July 4) at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stratford.

The viral video shows that the Indian cricketers, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and others have reached Manchester after the IND Vs ENG 1st T20I ended in a washout in Durham.

The Indian players are seen in the video de-boarding the team bus while carrying their luggage by themselves. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also seen in the video dragging his luggage after getting down from the bus.

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The cricketing fans are eagerly awaiting Vaibhav's debut in the senior team and will be hoping that the debuts happens in the second T20I itself. India is taking on England in a five-match T20I series.

India batted first in the 1st T20I and managed to score 189/7 in their first 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer.

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Shreyas and Abhishek, both smashed record fifties as Iyer scored his first half-century as captain and Sharma hit the fastest fifty by an Indian batsman against England.

As the first match was abandoned due to the weather conditions, the fans will be hoping for a complete India vs England clash in Manchester and an interesting game of cricket unfolds.

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Read Also IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Durham

Squads:

India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker