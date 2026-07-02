 IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Durham
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IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Durham

India and England shared the points after the first T20I in Durham was abandoned due to persistent rain. India had posted a competitive 189/7, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59, Shreyas Iyer's 68, and Shivam Dube's unbeaten 42. However, England's chase never began as rain washed out the match, leaving the five-match series level at 0-0.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Durham

The opening T20I of the five-match series between India and England ended in frustration as persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned at the Riverside Ground in Durham. After India posted a commanding 189/7 in their 20 overs, England were left waiting to begin their chase before the weather had the final say.

India's batting effort was powered by a blistering 20-ball 59 from Abhishek Sharma, who once again showcased his explosive strokeplay at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed 68, while Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off 28 balls, helping the visitors recover from a brief middle-order wobble.

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