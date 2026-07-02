IND Vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Durham

The opening T20I of the five-match series between India and England ended in frustration as persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned at the Riverside Ground in Durham. After India posted a commanding 189/7 in their 20 overs, England were left waiting to begin their chase before the weather had the final say.

India's batting effort was powered by a blistering 20-ball 59 from Abhishek Sharma, who once again showcased his explosive strokeplay at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed 68, while Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off 28 balls, helping the visitors recover from a brief middle-order wobble.

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