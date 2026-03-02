Team India Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final Against England At Wankhede On March 5 | VIDEO

The Indian cricket team touched down in Mumbai on Monday evening. The Men in Blue arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Kolkata having clinched a win over West Indies on Sunday. That win sealed a semi-final spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, a game which will be played at the Wankhede.

The Indian team arrived in Mumbai amid much fanfare, as Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and other made their way to the team bus.

India began their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7 when they clinched a victory over the USA in the group stage. Since then the Mumbai venue has not hosted a India match. However, the iconic venue was pencilled for India's semi-final, should they qualify and not face Pakistan.

Pakistan were knocked out on Saturday, while the Men in Blue made it to the semis with a record chase on Sunday. They will face off against Super 8 Group 2 toppers England, who won all three games. In fact, England like India are two-time champions in T20 World Cups. They last won the tournament in 2022, where they defeat India in the semi-final at Adelaide.

India have painful memories from their 2016 semi-final defeat to the West Indies at the Wankhede. Only Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah remain from that group but will aim to turn it around and make history. A sell out crowd is expected as is the case wherever India play.