'Taught Me Everything...': Virat Kohli Touches Childhood Coach's Feet, Gifts Him Test Cricket Inspired Shoes In Heartwarming Gesture | VIDEO

Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma | Insatgram/ViratKohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma in a video posted by him on Instagram. Kohli gifted Sharma a pair of red-ball inspired shoes, the first under his brand. The RCB ace's humility and respect for his coach stood out, with him greeting Sharma by touching his feet, in a now viral video.

"About twenty-five years ago, a man took a bet on a boy. My first coach, Rajkumar Sharma sir, who taught me everything I know. Seam XVIII is a tribute to cricket and the first pair belongs to the coach who made it all possible. I’ve held trophies, I’ve lifted cups. But handing sir this box hit different. This is my way of thanking the man who taught me the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Sir. Always," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

'Tribute to cricket'

In the video, Virat Kohli gifted a pair of shoes to Rajkumar Sharma, his coach from his days as a young boy. Kohli greeted him and touched his feet, before surprising his coach with the gift.

The shoes were designed by Kohli and his brand One8, called Seam XVIII. It was designed in bright red, matching the colour of the red ball, with the One8 logo on its side. Sharma wore it and praised Kohli on his invention.

Kohli recently met with Rajkumar Sharma for the launch of a branch of the West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram.