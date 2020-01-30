Tata Open Maharashtra: Nagal joins Prajnesh in singles main draw

India’s Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the main draw at the upcoming third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra as first time in history two Indian players received direct entries at South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament which is scheduled to take place at Mhalunge Balewadi stadium in Pune from February 3 to 9.

Nagal, who was initially placed in the alternative list, made cut into the 20-size main draw list. Earlier India No. 1 Prajnesh made his way into the main draw following withdrawal of Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Joining Prajnesh and Nagal in the main draw will be Davis Cupper and South Asian Games gold medallist Ramkumar Ramanathan who has been awarded a wildcard entry.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Cooperage today in presence of Tournament Director Prashant Sutar, Treasurer Sanjay Khandare and MSLTA President Bharat Oza.

The first of the three wildcards to India No. 3 Ramanathan, in South Asia’s only ATP Tour Tournament, has now strengthened the home challenge in the singles event with India’s Top-3 players making themselves spot into the main draw. “We are happy to award the wildcard to Ramkumar who has been fighting hard and we hope that he will be able to make the most of his inclusion in the main draw.”