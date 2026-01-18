Tata Mumbai Marathon’s True Spirit Shines As Satyaprakash Tiwari And Manoj Khaire Complete 20 Years

TATA Mumbai Marathon | X @TataMumMarathon

Mumbai: Satyaprakash Tiwari and Manoj Khaire epitomise everything that is fundamentally right with the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Into its 21st edition, these two gentlemen are physically challenged but that has not demotivated them in the slightest as they have been participating at the Mumbai Marathon for 20 years now.

They are sportspersons who have been bestowed with the Shiv Chhatrapati Award.

"I'm feeling very good and motivated. It's a wonderful atmosphere and it's a great platform where all of Mumbai has gathered. It's a platform where even physically challenged or disabled people like us feel valued. I just want to say that judge us based on our ability and not our disability," Tiwari added.

"We have also represented the country and won medals but this event has given us a platform." Khaire revealed that initially there was no run for disabled people.

"When the Mumbai Marathon had initially started there was no disability run, but later it came into being after the intervention of a former Maharashtra Sports Minister. We are very happy to be a part of this event. Earlier, we were around 300 participants, now we are around 3000," he added.

Tiwari felt that the Mumbai Marathon can set a benchmark for able and disabled people to push their limits.

"This is my 20th year in Mumbai Marathon. What is special is that there are people from all walks of life. There is no discrimination here and everyone is equal. I hope people who wish to run marathons get inspired by the fact that if wheelchair-bound people can run marathons so can we. I want to inculcate that kind of spirit on people," Khaire revealed his association with Mumbai Marathon.

"We started running Mumbai Marathon from the time it started. We have noticed that the number of participants have increased over the years. Both able-bodied athletes and disabled athletes," he added.