 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO

The father–son duo became one of the most inspiring stories at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, proving that running is not just a sport, but a powerful journey of courage and family support.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Jehangir Mobedji and his son Yazad | X

Mumbai, January 14: At 74 and 42, Jehangir Mobedji and his son Yazad have shown that age and health challenges cannot stop determination and hope. The father–son duo became one of the most inspiring stories at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, proving that running is not just a sport, but a powerful journey of courage and family support.

Jehangir, at 74, continues to stay active and committed to fitness, while Yazad, 42, lives with a rare genetic condition that has changed his life. Despite this, both decided to take part in the marathon and together they crossed the finish line, winning hearts and admiration from fellow runners and spectators.

Many runners at TMM 2026 shared how Jehangir and Yazad motivated them throughout the event. Their bond as father and son, and their refusal to give up, stood out as a powerful reminder that strength is not only physical — it is emotional, mental and deeply personal.

Their story shows that anyone, at any age and with any challenge, can push their limits when guided by love and belief. The Mobedji duo proved that running is not always about breaking records; sometimes, it is about breaking barriers and inspiring others along the way.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 once again highlighted stories of resilience, community and passion, and Jehangir and Yazad's journey became one of the most touching moments of the race.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, bringing together thousands of runners across multiple race categories.

The Half Marathon will start from Mahim Causeway (Opp. Mahim Bus Depot), while other race categories such as the Full Marathon, Open 10K, Dream Run and Senior Citizens' Run will begin from their respective starting points across the city.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What Is Half Marathon And How To Apply?
article-image

Participants must collect their running bibs from the Get Active Expo between 15-17 January 2026, with time slots allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Local runners from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are encouraged to collect bibs between 15-16 January, allowing outstation and overseas participants to use the 17 January window. The marathon will follow a wave-based start system to manage flow and ensure safety on race day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?
La Liga 2026: When Is The Next El Clasico Between Barcelona And Real Madrid?
Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot, Hugs India Star In Viral Video
Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot, Hugs India Star In Viral Video
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO