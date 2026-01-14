Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Father-Son Duo Inspires Runners Ahead Of Event; Watch VIDEO

Jehangir Mobedji and his son Yazad | X

Mumbai, January 14: At 74 and 42, Jehangir Mobedji and his son Yazad have shown that age and health challenges cannot stop determination and hope. The father–son duo became one of the most inspiring stories at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, proving that running is not just a sport, but a powerful journey of courage and family support.

Jehangir, at 74, continues to stay active and committed to fitness, while Yazad, 42, lives with a rare genetic condition that has changed his life. Despite this, both decided to take part in the marathon and together they crossed the finish line, winning hearts and admiration from fellow runners and spectators.

Many runners at TMM 2026 shared how Jehangir and Yazad motivated them throughout the event. Their bond as father and son, and their refusal to give up, stood out as a powerful reminder that strength is not only physical — it is emotional, mental and deeply personal.

Their story shows that anyone, at any age and with any challenge, can push their limits when guided by love and belief. The Mobedji duo proved that running is not always about breaking records; sometimes, it is about breaking barriers and inspiring others along the way.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 once again highlighted stories of resilience, community and passion, and Jehangir and Yazad's journey became one of the most touching moments of the race.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, bringing together thousands of runners across multiple race categories.

The Half Marathon will start from Mahim Causeway (Opp. Mahim Bus Depot), while other race categories such as the Full Marathon, Open 10K, Dream Run and Senior Citizens' Run will begin from their respective starting points across the city.

Participants must collect their running bibs from the Get Active Expo between 15-17 January 2026, with time slots allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Local runners from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are encouraged to collect bibs between 15-16 January, allowing outstation and overseas participants to use the 17 January window. The marathon will follow a wave-based start system to manage flow and ensure safety on race day.