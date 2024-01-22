TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: Meet Nirma Thakore - Gujarat Farmer's Daughter Who Clinched Coveted Gold

Nirma Thakore | FPJ

In a remarkable display of perseverance and athletic prowess, Nirma Thakore, hailing from the humble village of Hajipur in Patan taluka, secured victory at the 19th Tata Mumbai Full Marathon 2024 in the Indian elite women category. The daughter of a poor farmer, Nirma not only conquered the challenging 41.195 km course but also etched her name in history by completing it in an impressive 2 hours, 47 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Young athlete's exceptional stamina and determination

Competing against a formidable field of participants at the Tata Mumbai Full Marathon in Mumbai on Sunday, Nirma Thakore's stellar performance not only earned her the top spot in the country but also resonated the pride of Patan across India. The young athlete, who has been honing her skills in Nashik for the past three years, demonstrated exceptional stamina and determination, crossing the finish line with a significant lead.

Nirmaben Bharatji Thakor, as she is formally known, not only clinched the gold medal trophy but also secured a well-deserved cash prize of five lakh rupees. This victory adds another glorious chapter to her growing list of achievements.

In 2019, she emerged victorious in the International Marathon competition at Pune, completing 41 km in 3 hours and 9 minutes. Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Marathon due to the pandemic, Nirma returned stronger in 2021, setting a new record by completing 41 km in just 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Humble backgrounds and previous achievements of Nirma

Hailing from a farming family in Hajipur village, Nirma Thakore has been an inspiration in her community, amassing seven gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals in state competitions. Her achievements extend beyond national borders, as she proudly represented India in the half marathon at the World University Competition held in Chengdu, China.

Returning home after her international stint, Nirma was given a hero's welcome by the villagers at Hajipur, celebrating her triumph and acknowledging her dedication to the sport. Having continuously trained for 14 years, from 2010 to 2023, she currently hones her skills in Nashik while pursuing studies at Mangalore University in Karnataka, representing the university in various competitions.