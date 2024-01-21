TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Participant Collapses, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive

CM Eknath Shinde flagged off the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 this morning | (Credits: Twitter)

A 75-year-old citizen who took part in the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 died on Sunday. Mumbai police said that when he reached near Marine Drive at around 8am, he suddenly collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. The doctor confirmed that it was a natural death.

According to information received from Azad Maidan Police, Rajendra Chandmal Bora had left his home at 6 am to participate in the Mumbai Marathon.

At around 8am, when he reached near Marine Drive and suddenly collapsed there. As soon as Bora fell on the ground, he was immediately rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital in an ambulance where the doctor declared him dead.

A police officer said that Bora lived in Rustamji Tower of Goregaon (East). He was near Pizza By The Way on Marine Drive when he collapsed. Doctor Amit Nandoskar has stated the cause of Bora's death as cardiac arrest, natural death.

Azad Maidan police took the statements of Bora's daughter, Dr. Pooja Jain, and Bora's brother Nitin Jain told the police that she had come with her father this morning for the marathon. She was also in the ambulance in which Bora was taken to the hospital.

A police officer said that in the statement given to the police, Bora's daughter and his brother said that they do not have any kind of doubt regarding his death.