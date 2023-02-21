e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

TATA have signed a five-year agreement with BCCI for the title sponsorship for the WPL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

TATA Group, which are the title sponsors of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will now sponsor the Women’s Premier League (WPL). 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the sale of the rights, and TATA, who owns the IPL title worship snapped up the same. The agreement is signed for the first five years, and an official announcement is expected in a day or two according to a report in Cricbuzz. 

TATA have signed a five-year agreement with BCCI for the title sponsorship for the Women’s Premier League. Tata and Sons had replaced Chinese tech brand Vivo. The value of the WPL sponsorship deal is yet to be confirmed.

The BCCI had invited bids for the title rights on February 9, days before the inaugural auction.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Fielding is a massive concern for India at Women's T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

FPJ Exclusive: Fielding is a massive concern for India at Women's T20 World Cup, says Anjum Chopra

TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Sania Mirza ends career with first-round defeat at WTA Dubai tennis event

Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Rohit Sharma & Co after Australia domination, says 'It's impossible to...

Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Rohit Sharma & Co after Australia domination, says 'It's impossible to...

Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi to win Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award: 'He deserves it'

Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi to win Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award: 'He deserves it'