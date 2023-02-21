TATA group bag title rights of Women's Premier League: Report

TATA Group, which are the title sponsors of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will now sponsor the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the sale of the rights, and TATA, who owns the IPL title worship snapped up the same. The agreement is signed for the first five years, and an official announcement is expected in a day or two according to a report in Cricbuzz.

TATA have signed a five-year agreement with BCCI for the title sponsorship for the Women’s Premier League. Tata and Sons had replaced Chinese tech brand Vivo. The value of the WPL sponsorship deal is yet to be confirmed.

The BCCI had invited bids for the title rights on February 9, days before the inaugural auction.

