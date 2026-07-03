Tanvi Khanna Keeps India's Title Hopes Alive, Reaches HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Final; Top Seed Velavan Senthilkumar Crashes Out | File photo

Mumbai: India's Tanvi Khanna kept the home challenge alive by battling into the women's final, while men's top seed Velavan Senthilkumar crashed out in the semifinals of the USD 15,000 HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana on Thursday.

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World No. 74 Tanvi overcame Japan's sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in a hard-fought five-game encounter, winning 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 11-4 to book her place in the title clash. The Indian showed remarkable composure in the decider, capitalising on her opportunities after the match was locked at 2-2.

"My coach told me to relax at 2-2, and that helped me play more freely. I found the right spots and played my best squash in the final game," said an elated Tanvi, who expressed confidence of being fully recovered for the championship match.

In contrast, top-seeded Senthilkumar endured an off day against Egypt's second seed Yasin Shohdy, going down 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 in straight games. Shohdy controlled the long rallies and produced timely winners to deny the Indian a place in the final.

National coach Harinderpal Sandhu admitted Senthilkumar never found his rhythm. "Velavan was flat from the start and didn't play to his capability. Shohdy is a very talented and crafty player who executed well at crucial moments," he said.

Shohdy will now face Malaysia's M. Syafiq Kamal, who defeated Egypt's Ziad Ibrahim 2-11, 11-1, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in the other semifinal.