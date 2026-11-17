Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid tribute to MS Dhoni following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, celebrating his contribution to cricket and his emotional connection with fans.

In a post on X, Stalin said Dhoni had given Chennai much more than cricket trophies, describing him as an emotion that brought generations together and created a bond that went beyond the sport.

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Calling Dhoni Tamil Nadu's beloved adopted son, Stalin said fans wished they had one last opportunity to give the former India captain the farewell he deserved.

"Thank you, MS Dhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever," Stalin wrote, while wishing him success in his new role as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) mentor.

Satheesan praises Dhoni's cricketing legacy

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also took to X to describe Dhoni's retirement as the end of an extraordinary chapter in cricketing history.

Recalling Dhoni's calm leadership, composure and instinct, Satheesan said the former CSK captain had inspired generations of cricketers and given millions of fans memories that would outlive the game.

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Paying tribute to the legendary cricketer, Satheesan referred to him as the beloved 'Thala' and "the man in yellow", adding that while his presence on the field would be missed, his legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

New chapter as CSK mentor

He also noted that Dhoni's journey with CSK would enter a new chapter as a mentor, allowing him to pass on his experience and wisdom to upcoming cricketers.

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