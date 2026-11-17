MS Dhoni's Last Words As CSK Captain Resurface | IPL/X

MS Dhoni's last words as Chennai Super Kings captain have resurfaced following the franchise's announcement that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has called time on his IPL playing career and will take up the role of team mentor ahead of IPL 2027. Dhoni's remarks came after CSK's final match of the IPL 2025 season against Gujarat Titans, when he hinted that he needed time to decide his future.

Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings in their final league-stage fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 25, 2025, signed off the season with an emphatic 83-run victory. During the post-match presentation, presenter Harsha Bhogle asked the veteran about his future, with retirement speculation surrounding him once again.

MS Dhoni's Last Words As CSK Captain Resurface

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Responding to the question, Dhoni said, "Again I would say the same thing. I have 4-5 months to decide. There's no hurry to decide as to what needs to be done. Every year it's 15 percent more effort, you know, to keep the body fit."

He further clarified that he was neither confirming his retirement nor promising a return for the next season. "I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back at the same time. I have to have luxury of timing, and, you know, when you have that, then why not think about it and then decide," Dhoni said.

Now, more than a year later, CSK have announced that Dhoni will not be retained as a player for IPL 2027 and will instead become the franchise's team mentor. The announcement brings an end to his remarkable IPL playing career, during which he guided Chennai to five championship titles. While fans will no longer get to see him take the field in the iconic yellow jersey, his association with the franchise will continue in a new capacity.

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