Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Poses With Virat Kohli Signed MRF Bat; Pictures Go Viral

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay was seen posing with an MRF bat signed by Virat Kohli. Vijay, a former CSK ambassador, was gifted the memorabilia by MRF, who sponsor the former India captain. The gesture comes as Vijay held discussions with MRF representatives over a ₹5,300-crore greenfield tyre manufacturing plant.

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MRF gifts Virat Kohli-signed bat to CM Vijay

Vijay was seen holding an MRF-branded bat carrying Virat Kohli's autograph in the widely shared photographs. The bat immediately caught the attention of cricket fans because of its association with Kohli, who has used MRF-sponsored bats for a major part of his career.

The signed bat served as a special gesture from the company during discussions involving a major investment proposal in the state.

The pictures soon spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans sharing and reacting to the crossover moment involving cricket and politics.

Vijay's association with cricket also became a talking point after the images emerged. Before entering active politics, the former actor had served as a Chennai Super Kings ambassador, making his connection with the sport familiar to fans.

Virat Kohli's immense popularity further amplified the reach of the photographs. The MRF bat itself remains one of the most recognisable pieces of cricketing imagery associated with the former India skipper.

The viral pictures ultimately turned a business meeting into a widely discussed social media moment, bringing together cricket, industry and public personalities in a single frame.

As per India Today, discussions centred around a proposed ₹5,300-crore greenfield tyre manufacturing plant. The project is expected to be among the notable industrial developments being explored in Tamil Nadu. Representatives from MRF reportedly met the Chief Minister regarding the plans and future prospects linked to the investment.