Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches 'Dream Olympics' Initiative, Honours Asian Games 2026 And Chess Olympiad Medal Winners With Cash Rewards | Video | X / @CMOTamilnadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative and felicitated athletes from the state who won medals and participated in the 20th Asian Games 2026 and the 46th Chess Olympiad 2026.

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The special felicitation ceremony was held at The Leela Palace in Chennai on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), where Vijay honoured the athletes for their performances in various sporting competitions and presented them with cheques towards cash incentives.

Cricketer Kamalini praises CM Vijay's support

Madurai-born wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who won a gold medal with the Indian women's cricket team at the 2026 Asian Games, said Vijay's words of support at the event were particularly meaningful to her.

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"CM Vijay said, 'We are there for you.' That's all he said. So I think that is the most important thing any person can say. So I think he said that one thing. I think there's no words to explain it. Actually, he's CM, he's Vijay, so there's no words to explain it. It's really a proud moment for me and for my family," Kamalini said on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa thanks government for support

Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the Chess Olympiad, also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its support to athletes.

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"We won the silver medal in the Chess Olympiad, and it was great that we got to meet the CM and also receive cash in the centre for that. We've been getting great support from the Tamil Nadu government through SDAT. I'm also part of the elite scheme, where I've also been getting support. With this opportunity, I would also thank the CM, the Sports Minister and the SDAT for their support," Praggnanandhaa said.

Dream Olympics initiative promotes sporting talent

The ceremony brought together Tamil Nadu athletes who had achieved success at major sporting events, with the state government recognising their performances and extending financial support through cash incentives.

The launch of the ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative was also part of the event aimed at supporting and encouraging sporting talent in Tamil Nadu.

Vithya Ramraj celebrates record-breaking achievement

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Ace athlete Vithya Ramraj said, "I'm so happy that I got three medals. I'm going to frame it in my room. I'm so happy. I met CM Vijay. It's everyone's dream to meet him. I'm so happy that I also broke a national record. It's a 42-year-old record. So I'm happy. I thank my coach. The government support was so awesome."

Satnam Singh reflects on historic bronze

Meanwhile, rower Satnam Singh believes India’s historic bronze medal in the men’s Double Sculls at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has not only ended a long wait but also opened new waters for the sport in India. Since the Asian Games began in 1951, India had never won a medal in the Men’s Double Sculls event.

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Punjab-based Satnam partnered with Salman Khan to bag the bronze for India, registering a time of 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course. This is his second Asian Games medal; Satnam had won the bronze in the Quadruple Sculls event in Hangzhou.

“The paths that had been blocked have now opened. We can now hope that we will win more medals in this event in the future and perform even better,” Satnam told SAI Media on Thursday.

“The experience is also very important. When a player is new, there is naturally pressure in competition. As you continue playing, your experience increases, your confidence grows, and the fear starts to reduce. That is very important for an athlete,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)