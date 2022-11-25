e-Paper Get App
'Take your phone and click picture with Messi': Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard's incredible half-time speech in team's shock win over Argentina goes viral, watch

The Arab team beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Friday, November 25, 2022
Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi's Argentina to register one of the biggest World Cup upsets and it was boss Herve Renard’s incredible half-time team talk that inspired his team's 2-1.

The Arab team were trailing 1-0 to Argentina, with Messi opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

With Saudi Arabia staring at defeat and it was Renard’s motivational words of wisdom that.

In the video doing rounds on social media, an animated Renard is heard saying: “Messi, he has the ball in the middle of the pitch and you stand [hands up] in front of the defence. You have to go and mark him in the middle. Take your phone, you can take a picture with him!

"You don't feel we are able to come back? You don't feel it? You play relaxed. Come on guys, this is the World Cup. Give everything."

Renard's message paid dividends just three minutes into the second half as Saleh Al-Shehri brilliantly slotted into the corner for the equaliser.

Winger Salem Al-Dawsari sealed his team’s win with a wonderstrike in the 53rd minute.

