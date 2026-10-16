‘Take The Time To Listen’: Kapil Dev’s Strong Message To Gen Z Amid Delhi Protests | VIDEO

Kapil Dev's message to Gen Z amid Delhi protests | Image Credit: X/DP World PGTI

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday urged authorities to facilitate spectator access to the DP World India Championship amid police restrictions linked to ongoing protests in Central Delhi. The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president said he hoped officials would help fans reach the Delhi Golf Club while respecting the arrangements put in place.

'We have to work with the government'

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The Delhi Golf Club falls within an area affected by protests against the Election Commission of India. Kapil said authorities could help improve spectator access if the tournament’s requirements were accommodated.

“We would like everyone to come and watch, but the system of the government, whatever it is, we are with them. We have to work within the government’s arrangements. We cannot really overrule anything,” he said.

The protests have disrupted activity in and around Delhi with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon also revising its route and timings.

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'Youngsters are the future'

Kapil also shared his views on Gen Z, which has been at the forefront of protests in recent months. Describing youngsters as intelligent, he stressed that experience and fresh perspectives must work together. He urged young people to listen to others instead of believing that might is right.

“They are the future of our country, and we must guide them properly, but they should also take the time to listen to others,” Kapil said. He added that everyone must contribute towards the country’s progress and ensure it does not move in the wrong direction.

The DP World India Championship features a star-studded field, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, former world number one Rory McIlroy, and Major champions Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry. However, ongoing protests against the Election Commission of India in Central Delhi have led to police restrictions around the Delhi Golf Club.