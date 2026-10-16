Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Route Diversion Announced, Disability And Senior Runs Rescheduled Amid Protests

Delhi Half Marathon saw several route changes due to ongoing protests | Image Credit: X/DelhiHalfMarathon

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon organisers have revised this year's race route amid ongoing protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Runners will no longer pass through Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk, which were part of the traditional route in previous editions. The race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 18, with changes announced to the course and timings of select events.

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Why Has The Delhi Half Marathon Route Changed?

The route revision comes amid heavy police barricading around the three locations due to protests against the ECI. Demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyaneshwar Kumar, alleging manipulation of electoral rolls.

According to the organisers' statement, the half-marathon route will feature a minor revision between the 10km and 13km marks. From Kartavya Path, runners will turn left towards Seva Teerth Circle before taking another left onto Maulana Azad Road. They will then make a U-turn, proceed around Seva Teerth Circle towards Rafi Marg and turn right to rejoin Kartavya Path.

The revised route replaces the earlier stretch that took participants towards Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk. The adjustment means runners will avoid the three locations affected by the ongoing protests and police barricading.

Open 10K Start Venue Changed, Run Timings Revised

The Open 10K race will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this year instead of Sansad Marg. The organisers have also rescheduled the Champions with Disability Run and the Senior Citizens' Run to begin at 6:30 am. Both events were earlier scheduled to flag off at 7 am.

The latest announcement follows an earlier update regarding changes to the race arrangements, although it is not confirmed as a second, separate route revision. The organisers have now detailed the specific diversion between the 10km and 13km marks to help participants understand the changes.