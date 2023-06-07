'Take It Or Leave It': Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Submits Fifth And Final Bid For Manchester United Takeover

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted an improved fifth bid for Manchester United and has set a strict deadline of Friday for the bid to be accepted. If the bid is not accepted by then, Sheikh Jassim has made it clear that he will withdraw from the takeover process. Alongside INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim has been one of the leading contenders in the takeover negotiations, which have been ongoing for several months. He made the bid directly with the Glazers and the Raine Group, but is now requesting a prompt response and will not engage in further negotiations beyond Friday.

Will the Glazers sell?

Sheikh Jassim's bid aims to acquire complete control of the Premier League club. It is believed that the bid also includes a significant investment in the club's infrastructure, which has been considerably neglected under the current ownership.

The Glazers, who currently own Manchester United, had initially set a final bidding deadline for April 28. However, they have yet to make a decision, leading to further criticism directed at them. Some speculate that the Glazers may not even choose to sell the club and that the entire process has been conducted to assess investment interest and potential profit.

Many observers consider the Glazers' asking price of £6 billion to be farfetched, especially considering the significant investments required in the stadium, training ground, and playing squad.

On the other hand, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer involves acquiring a majority stake in the Premier League club while allowing the Glazers to retain some involvement in a capacity yet to be determined. The takeover process at Old Trafford initially began in November, and there is growing frustration regarding the prolonged duration of the negotiations.

During the FA Cup final at Wembley, Avram Glazer, a member of the Glazer family, was seen seated alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill. When questioned about any updates regarding the takeover upon his departure from the event, Glazer remained silent and did not provide any information.