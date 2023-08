Table Tennis: Podar International School Paddlers Dominate Mumbai Schools Sports Association

Table Tennis |

Paddlers from Podar International School from Powai (CBSE), held the center stage as six boys from this school qualified for the main draw, in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association, (MSSA) in the rounds at the Hansraj Moraji Public School. Andheri (West).

The main draw will be held from September 3.

Boys Under-12 (qualifiers)

Aarav Vora (Podar Intl, Powai CBSE), Moksh Mehta (Rustomjee Canbridge Intl, Dhisar), Shourya Karkera (Podar Intl, Powai, CBSE), Meetansh Kothari (St Mary's ICSE), Reyansh Anand (Podar Intl, Powai, CBSE), Hridaan Pol (Podar Intl, Powai, CBSE), Shanghvi Antak Campion (Mumbai), Tanay Gupta (Utpal Shanghvi Global), Sharan Vijay (Gundecha Academy), Vihaan Jain (Gundecha Education Academy), Kriday Majithia (Lilavati Podar ISC), Aarush Sawant (Gundecha Education Academy), Malhar Talwarkar (DY Patil Intl), Amay Chawda (Laksdham HS), Aakarshan Yadav (BKMTC-Rajhans Vidyalaya), Anay Bathwal (Cathedral & John Connon), Dhiuyaan Dedhia (Witty Intl Borvali), Kushagra Gupta (Podar International, Powai CBSE), Sparsh Agarwal (Jamanbai Narsee School), Reyaansh Arora (Hiranandani Foundation Intl. School), Parekh Rudra (The Somaiya School, Vidya Vihar), Rishi Bhangadia (Hiranandani Foundation, Powai), Anoush Gokhale (St Mary's ICSE), Vihaan Ranjan (Jamnabai Narsee), Diyaan Bagadya (Kanakia Intl.), Parth Dhanesha (Utpal Shanghvi Global School), Jindal Aarit (St Mary's ICSE), Shaurya Singhi (BD Somai Intl.), Moksh Ravi Shahri (Dr S Radhakrishnnan Vidyala, Malad), Param Bhiwandkar (Jasudben ML School), Kahaan Shah (Dhirubhai Ambani Intl.), Nikhil Agarwal (Dhirubhai Ambani Intl.), Garg Granth (BD Somai Intl.), Ahan Gosar (Seven Isles Intl.), AAriket Bharech (Jamnabai Intl. School), Yuvraj Khandelwala (Jamnabai Narsee School), Akhil Kampani (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) Dakshesh Nichani (Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu), Raghav Mahajan (Gokuldham), Kush Kejriwal (Bombay Intl.)