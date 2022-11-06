e-Paper Get App
T20 World Cup: Will it be Ind vs Pak final? Here's semi-finals schedule, venue, timings, fan reactions

Pakistan stormed into the semis courtesy second-place finish in Group 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam |
The final day of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup threw up quite a few surprises leaving a possible India vs Pakistan final on the cards.

Pakistan, who were virtually knocked out of the tournament, stunned fans and experts by storming into semis courtesy second-place finish in Group 2.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's four-wicket haul helped Pakistan confirm their semi-final spot with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The unpredictable nature of the tournament meant that this clash became a virtual knockout game as Netherlands shocked South Africa by 13 runs at the same venue earlier in the day.

With the winner to go into the semi-finals, Pakistan made the most of the unexpected lifeline as luck smiled on them to enter the last-four for the second time in as many editions of the tournament.

Now fans are predicting an Ind vs Pak final on November 13 at the MCG.

Here how the teams line-up in the knock-out round

1st semi-final: Nov 09, Wed

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground: 1:30 PM

2nd semi-final: Nov 10, Thu

India vs England, Adelaide Oval: 1:30 PM

Final: Nov 13, Sun

Melbourne Cricket Ground: 1:30 PM

Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli pulls off a stunning catch against Zimbabwe, watch
article-image

