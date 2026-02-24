 T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST
T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST

Tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final will go on sale at 7pm IST on February 24. Semi-final 1 will be held in Colombo or Kolkata, semi-final 2 in Mumbai, while the final is scheduled for Ahmedabad unless Pakistan qualify, in which case it shifts to Colombo.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will go on sale at 7pm IST on Tuesday, 24 February. | X @KanakKu64995524 & @SatyamCricHub

Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will go on sale at 7pm IST on Tuesday, 24 February.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semi-final on 4 March, the second semi-final on 5 March and the final on 8 March.

Semi-final 1 remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while semi-final 2 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semi-final 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date. The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the showpiece. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn’t end up hosting either semi-final 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.

This first release offers an initial allocation of tickets across categories for each of the three matches. All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

