Canada's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh Samra Trains In Mumbai To Master Turf Wickets

Young Canadian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Samra | X @Nitinsharma631

Young Canadian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Samra, who created a sensation in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by becoming the youngest batter to score a World Cup hundred, has stayed back in Mumbai to get the hang of turf wickets.

He is currently training in Mumbai under the renowned cricket coach Jwala Singh at the Mumbai Cricket Club. Jwala is credited with the development of Indian Test cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal in junior cricket.

"I come from a place where temperatures can drop -20 (Celsius) degrees. We mostly practice indoors and don't have turf wickets. It is amazing to be here in Mumbai for the first time and get the hang of turf wickets with Jwala sir. I am practicing as much as I can; it has been really good so far," said Samra in an online interaction from Mumbai on Tuesday.

Born in Brampton, Ontario, and emerging as one of the most exciting talents among

associate nations, Yuvraj sets ultimate goal to play in the Indian Premier League, and for now, he wants to play franchise cricket all over the world.

"We (associate) nations don't play much cricket. My goal is to play franchise cricket around the world and in the IPL. It is hard to make a living out of cricket in Canada, and many of our cricketers are doing other jobs for a living. I want to change that," said Samra while elaborating that Associate nations get to play only in World Cup qualifiers and in the mega event after two to four years if they qualify. In between, there are just a few List A games back home and very few tournaments.

The 19-year-old, who scored a 65-ball hundred against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, said, "It was great to score a hundred against New Zealand. I can't express those feelings. My parents, who have sacrificed a lot for me, are happy too. I just played the ball and didn't look at the opposition and reputation of the bowler,” he said.

Samra, who has been named after his favourite cricketer, Yuvraj Singh (former Indian swashbuckling cricketer) smashed 110 against the much-fancied Kiwis, which included 11 boundaries and six sixes in Chennai.

“The wicket had a bit of grip, and it is a good batting wicket,” he said ahead of India’s must-win game against Zimbabwe at the same venue. “It is a big game and expect a high scoring match,” Samra added.

Jwala Singh was all praise for the young cricketer. “He bats straight, has strong hands, and the right temperament. Coming from a snowy place where there are no turf wickets and playing matches here at different places and adapting quickly shows his willpower and determination. He has hunger and power-hitting talent. I have coached Yashasvi Jaiswal, and even he struggled to clear boundaries at his age, and it took him two seasons in IPL to add a power game. But Yuvraj has so much talent and power already and can clear boundaries with ease. He showed that in the game against New Zealand,” Jwala said.