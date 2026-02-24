PAK Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Wins Toss, Elects To Bat First Against England | X

Pallekele, February 24: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against England at the Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Pakistan is facing England in their most crucial game of the Super 8 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan's first game of the Super 8 phase against New Zealand was called off due to heavy rains and both the teams received one point each.

However, England's confidence would be high as they stepped in the game against Pakistan after a convincing win against the co-hosts Sri Lanka in their first match of the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan has announced one change as Shahid Afridi has been included in the squad and Faheem Ashraf has been rested. England are going into the game with the same team as they played against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan has never managed to win against England in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The teams have faced each other three times and England have won all the games.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (Wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

England Squad: Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood