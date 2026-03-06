T20 World Cup Final: 'India's Nerve Under Pressure Will Be Key Against New Zealand,' Says Sunil Gavaskar

India will head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand carrying both confidence and composure after negotiating several tense moments during the tournament, legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said. |

Mumbai: India will head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand carrying both confidence and composure after negotiating several tense moments during the tournament, legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar was speaking on the sidelines of the DP World Celebrity Golf Event's opening ceremony - a charity initiative aimed at creating awareness for the India great's CHAMPS Foundation.

India sealed their place in the final after a series of disciplined performances in which different players stepped up at crucial moments, underlining the depth and resilience in the squad.

Reflecting on the team's journey to the title clash, Gavaskar admitted that the semi-final had been nerve-wracking even for him as a viewer and not just as a commentator.

"So, yesterday's result, look at my nails. I just want to say, I think it's going to be a wonderful final. Because New Zealand have played some outstanding cricket as well," Gavaskar said.

The former India opener praised New Zealand for their consistency through the tournament, saying the final promises to be a closely contested match between two sides that have shown remarkable temperament under pressure.

He pointed out that India's ability to remain calm in tight situations could prove decisive in the final.

"And India have kept their nerve in two or three close matches. So, I think that stands very well for India. Because India has found somebody or the other to come in, not necessarily depending on any one particular person," he said.

India's campaign has been marked by collective contributions with the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya all chipping in with the bat as much as with the ball.

The team's collective cohesion rather than reliance on a single star performer, with different players delivering match-winning performances at different stages of the competition has been Team India's winning formula thus far.

Such balance, Gavaskar noted, makes India a dangerous side in high-pressure matches.

"And so, I do believe it's going to be a great final. And I'm just hoping that all of you will be praying and wishing for India to repeat history and defeat history," he added.

India will now look to carry their momentum into the summit clash as they face a New Zealand side that has once again demonstrated its ability to rise to the occasion in global tournaments.

With both teams displaying consistency, discipline and composure throughout the tournament, the final promises to be a gripping contest between two well-matched sides.