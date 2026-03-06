IND vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Viral Video Shows People Walking Along Sideways At Mumbai's Coastal Road Amidst Traffic Jam

anushreee_bose/Instagram

Massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the Mumbai Coastal Road on Thursday as thousands of cricket fans made their way to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team. The high-stakes clash, held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, drew huge crowds from across the city.

A viral video circulating on Instagram captured the scale of the traffic jam, showing vehicles stuck in long queues along the coastal road. In the clip, several commuters and cricket fans could be seen stepping out of their cars and walking along the sides of the road in an attempt to reach the stadium faster.

The unusual sight highlighted just how intense the rush was ahead of the blockbuster semifinal. With roads packed and vehicles barely moving, many people chose to continue their journey on foot rather than remain trapped in the gridlock.

Mumbai Police had already issued advisories ahead of the match, anticipating heavy traffic around key routes leading to Wankhede Stadium. Despite these measures, the sheer volume of fans heading to witness the crucial knockout clash led to major congestion in surrounding areas, including the coastal road.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Animated Discussion With Gautam Gambhir Goes Viral After IND vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Video

A notable moment unfolded post-match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal as ICC Chairman Jay Shah was seen in conversation with Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the India national cricket team, following India’s narrow 7-run victory over the England national cricket team.

The high-octane encounter at Wankhede Stadium turned into a run-fest, highlighted by a stellar century from England’s Jacob Bethell. Despite the formidable opposition, Team India managed to survive and secure yet another T20 World Cup final berth, showcasing remarkable resilience and teamwork.

India’s win was powered by a herculean effort from Sanju Samson, who led the charge at the top of the order. His performance was backed by disciplined spells from Jasprit Bumrah and crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, ensuring that the team held their nerve in a nail-biting finish.

With this victory, India now sets its sights on the final against New Zealand national cricket team, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.