T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where And How To Watch, Live Stream All 55 Matches In Singapore

Cricket fans are waiting with bated breath for the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the biennial tournament that gives the winning nation the bragging rights in the sport’s shortest international format. Fans in Singapore are no exception. But where will they get to watch the contest between bat and ball, in The Lion City?

StarHub will broadcast the games exclusively in Singapore. It can be viewed with the Sports+ pass.

StarHub Sports+ pass is available with a 24-month contract starting from SGD 25.46/month or if you want it only the duration of the tournament, with a contract-free subscription at SGD 45.83/month.

The global tournament will take place from June 2 to June 29. The 2024 edition will see a record 20 international teams being hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

The upcoming edition will see four more teams participate in the world cup, a rise from 16 teams at the 2022 tournament.

While defending champion England is expected to be a strong contender for the title, former champions Australia, India and West Indies will throw their hat into the ring. Others, such as South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand, have historically sprung up surprises in the tournament.

Apart from Pakistan, several players from most international teams have had a good practice at the recently concluded IPL. These players will carry their form into the world cup and look to build on it.

The ‘World Cup’ cricket event is set to be a major highlight for all cricket fans in Singapore, with its fast-paced format keeping everyone on their toes across the month.

StarHub subscribers with a Sports+ pass will have access to all 55 matches live. Customers will also enjoy the convenience of watching the league on multiple devices, with on-demand highlights and the ability to rewind and watch key moments again. This ensures that viewers will never miss a boundary, a wicket, or a nail-biting finish, as the world’s best cricketers battle it out.

Customers can watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Hub Sports 4, Channel 204, and on Hub Sports 5, Channel 205.

Total teams and groups

The world cup, as stated above, will feature 20 teams. These 20 teams have been divided in four groups, with five teams in each.

Group A comprises arch rivals India and Pakistan, making up for the most high voltage match of the tournament. The other three teams in the group are Canada, Ireland and host the USA.

Group B has heavyweights Australia and England. Apart from the Ashes rivals, there are Namibia, Oman and Scotland.

Group C has Afghanistan, co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Group D has Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal and The Netherlands.

A total of 55 matches will be played during the course of the tournament. USA and Canada will play the first match, followed by West Indies and PNG.

Following the group matches, the top eight teams — two best ones from the four groups — will lock horns in the Super Eight stage. The top four will play the semifinals and the winners will battle it out for the trophy on June 29.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)