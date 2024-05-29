 T20 WC 2024: Hardik Pandya's 'NYC Has A Good Vibe' Comment Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 WC 2024: Hardik Pandya's 'NYC Has A Good Vibe' Comment Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic

T20 WC 2024: Hardik Pandya's 'NYC Has A Good Vibe' Comment Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic

Hardik has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons due to rumours about his divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic | Credits: Twitter

Team India vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya began training with Team India after joining the squad in New York for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and USA on June 2.

Pandya wasn't part of the group that travelled to New York from Mumbai Airport. The star all-rounder was reportedly in London and joined the India squad later in New York. Hardik has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons due to rumours about his divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya has not spoken anything about the matter despite the speculations about the divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic.

In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya and his teammates were seeing training hard and playing session as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024. When Hardik Pandya asked about the vibe in New York, he said, "Very exciting to be in New York, has a good vibe and bright sun."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 WC 2024: Hardik Pandya's 'NYC Has A Good Vibe' Comment Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa...

T20 WC 2024: Hardik Pandya's 'NYC Has A Good Vibe' Comment Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa...

IPL 2024 Effect: Selector Bailey, Head Coach McDonald Seen Fielding For 9-Man Australia Team In 2024...

IPL 2024 Effect: Selector Bailey, Head Coach McDonald Seen Fielding For 9-Man Australia Team In 2024...

'129 Ka Strike Rate Aise Hi Mila?': Ramiz Raja Takes Hilarious Dig At Babar Azam Over His Workout...

'129 Ka Strike Rate Aise Hi Mila?': Ramiz Raja Takes Hilarious Dig At Babar Azam Over His Workout...

'Garden Mein Ghoomega Toh Pata Hai Na': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal With...

'Garden Mein Ghoomega Toh Pata Hai Na': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Trolls Yashasvi Jaiswal With...

Video: Virat Kohli & His Wife Anushka Sharma Spotted In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Video: Virat Kohli & His Wife Anushka Sharma Spotted In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024