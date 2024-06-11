 T20 World Cup 2024: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8?

T20 World Cup 2024: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8?

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will face Canada in New York on Tuesday, hoping to resurrect their campaign.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan set to take on Canada on Tuesday in New York in what looms as a must-win match for them, it is intriguing to know what are their chances of reaching the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Despite suffering two consecutive losses, Pakistan have a real chance of qualifying for Super 8.

Read Also
'Neglect Of Batsmanship Must End': Pakistan Media Blasts Babar Azam & Co For The Defeat vs India In...
article-image

Firstly, Babar Azam and co. must take care of the controllables, beat Canada and Ireland with a good margin to improve their net run-rate, which is currently -0.150. However, they also require favours from the remaining teams of Group A. India or USA must lose both their remaining matches; however, it is unlikely to happen for the former. Besides that, Canada must suffer defeats in both games.

"A lot of these guys have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world" - Gary Kirsten

Speaking at a presser ahead of Pakistan's match against Canada, head coach Gary Kirsten said the pressure will inevitably fall on the players in case of poor performance. Kirsten went on to warn that Pakistan players must evolve to stay relevant. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he remarked:

"These guys are all international players and they're aware that when they're not performing at their best that there's going to be pressure put on them. That's understandable, but a lot of these guys have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world over many, many years and it's really up to them to decide how they're going to take their games forward."

Pakistan's batting unit is most under pressure, having failed to fire in both matches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Drake Wins ₹7.58 Core From Betting After India Beat Pakistan, Claims...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Drake Wins ₹7.58 Core From Betting After India Beat Pakistan, Claims...

T20 World Cup 2024: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8?

T20 World Cup 2024: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8?

'Palestinian Flags Will Be Flying Everywhere, They Can't Ban Them': Usman Khawaja Ahead Of FIFA WC...

'Palestinian Flags Will Be Flying Everywhere, They Can't Ban Them': Usman Khawaja Ahead Of FIFA WC...

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Holds His Nerve As South Africa Prevail In...

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Holds His Nerve As South Africa Prevail In...

'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20...

'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20...