T20 World Cup 2024: Bulldozers Lined-Up To Dismantle New York Stadium; VIDEO

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is all set to be dismantled as the use of the stadium is over after the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match between India and the USA, wherein the Men in Blue defeated the co-hosts and qualified for the Super 8 stage.

The New York stadium was temporarily built for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and will now be dismantled. Team India played three out of four matches of the group at the newly built stadium in New York. The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The stadium in New York was built within three months before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024 and will now take just six weeks to completely deconstruct the temporary marvel. The stadium was built on the public park for temporary use and will return to original state after dismantling. Morever, the equipments to build the stadium was provided by Formula 1.

In a video shared by ANI, bulldozers were seen lined-up outside the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and the deconstruction will begin on Friday, June 14.

The Grand Praire Stadium and the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Dallas and Florida, respectively are the two venues for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA.

The New York stadium has been at the centre of criticism for poor pitch conditions, where most of the teams struggled to bat on. Teams like India and South Africa managed to find success while on New York pitch. The first match was between South Africa and Sri Lanka, where Proteas bundled out SL for a mere 77 before chasing 78-run target in a staggering 16.2 overs.

The highest successful run-chase at the New York stadium was recorded by Team India, chasing 111-run target in 18.3 overs against the co-hosts USA.

Super 8 matches will take place entirely in West Indies

After the conclusion of the group stage, the focus will be shifted towards the Super 8 stage, where eight teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams in Group A and B will qualify for the semifinals.

The entire Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies as the USA will conclude its hosting of the tournament after the Group A match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Sunday, June 16.

Only four teams, including South Africa, Australia, India and West Indies have qualified for the Super 8 stage. All these teams have remained unbeaten and are currently at the top of the table in their respective groups.

The first match of the Super 8 will be between A1 and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 19, Wednesday.