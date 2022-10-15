T20 World Cup 2022: Team India arrive in Brisbane for warm-up matches against Australia, New Zealand; watch

ANI

Team India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before they kick off their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 16 with the final to be played on November 13.

India will play the hosts in the first practice match on Monday (October 17) and then take on New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 19).

The Indian team will get into action in the Super 12 stage with a high-octane encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

India are in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage with Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers besides Pakistan in this stage.