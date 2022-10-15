T20 World Cup 2022: Team India schedule, squad, match timings

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will kick off their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign in Australia with two practice matches Down Under.

India are schedule to play the hosts in the first practice match on Monday (October 17) and then take on New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 19).

The Indian team will get into action in the Super 12 stage with a high-octane encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

India are in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage with Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers besides Pakistan in this stage.

Group 1 comprises Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan besides two qualifiers. The top two teams from the Super 12 groups will qualify for the knockout semifinals.

So, to win the title a team needs to win at least 6-7 watches something that Rohit Sharma's team failed to do in the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

After topping the Group, the Indian team faltered in the Super 4 stage, losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and thus eventually failing to make it to the final. The team has recently won white-ball series against Australia and South Africa but the rivals were quite depleted.

The consistency in performance will come only in case the team management led by Rahul Dravid manages to put together the right bowling mix in the field.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami