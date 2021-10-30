T20 World Cup 2021: Watch India Vs New Zealand match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

India will square off against New Zealand in match number 16 of the Super 12 Stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both India and New Zealand will head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous encounters against the same opposition-Pakistan.

It will be a crucial game for the men in blue as they will have to win this game in order to remain in a comfortable position in order to progress into the semi finals of the tournament. It will be a contest to watch out for as Virat Kohli's men will take on New Zealand, a side that has never let them win in the world cup since 2003, after being out played by arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand too are in the similar position as India and will also seek their first win in the tournament with a slight mental edge of having a terrific World Cup record against the 2007 edition champions.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game begins at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday (October 31).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand game will be available on the Hotstar app.

