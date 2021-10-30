FPJ Legal: Celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at ICC T20 World Cup not sedition, says former SC judge Justice Deepak Gupta

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta in a recent interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, stated that celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the ICC T20 World Cup does not amount to sedition.

He further condemned the UP government over its treatment of three Kashmiri students from Agra who celebrated the victory.

He said that charging people for such offences was a waste of the publics time and money and that the charges will never stand in court.

The judge said that if the UP CM's office had gone through various judgments on sedition, the Chief Minister would have been advised not to issue such a statement.

He cited the case of Balwant Singh & Anr vs. State Of Punjab, where the top court held that shouting 'Khalistan Zindabad' does not amount to sedition.

For the unversed, Arsheed Yousuf, Altaf Sheikh, and Showkat Ahmed Ganai, engineering students at the Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra, were arrested late on Wednesday evening for allegedly sharing anti-India messages after Pakistan's win. They were later charged with sedition.

The three students were booked after a BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Rajawat lodged a complaint against them for allegedly "shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing posts related to it on social media" after India's loss.

The students have been suspended from the hostel as well as the institute.

According to the notice issued by the dean of the hostels, Dr Dushyant Singh, the students were found to be involved in 'indiscipline' by 'posting status in favour of Pakistan' after the match on October 24.

"Therefore, the hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect," a statement from the college said.

Chief proctor of the institute Dr Ashish Shukla, said that the three Kashmiri students have apologised for their act.

The students had got admission in the institute under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), which is available for students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 03:06 PM IST