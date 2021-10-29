FPJ Legal: Bombay HC rejects Anil Deshmukh’s plea challenging ED summons

The Bombay High court has rejected the plea filed by former home minister Anil Deshmukh challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal rejected the petition saying that Deshmukh had “failed to make out a case to quash the summons” and seeking that the investigating agency be directed not to take coercive action against him.

The judges observed: “To conclude, the applicant has failed to make out case under section 482 CrPC and for no coercive action against applicant. Like any other person apprehending arrest, he shall approach the competent court under section 438 of CrPC.”

However, the court has granted liberty to Deshmukh to approach appropriate court for relief “like any other person” under section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code in case he apprehends arrest. Under this, the appropriate court can direct that in the event of such arrest, the applicant shall be released on bail.

The HC has partially allowed his prayer to permit his lawyer remain present during interrogation. “Applicant’s lawyer can remain present at a visible distance but beyond audible range during questioning,” said the HC.

ED counsel had argued that they wanted to question Deshmukh on the basis of the recoveries made from his premises during searches. “Searches were conducted at his premises and recoveries were made. Hence for further investigation we have issued summons to him,” argued additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi for ED. Had He further argued that Deshmukh was not above the law and was liable to appear before ED and respond to its summons. Besides, the ED was duty bound to collect evidence in any case and bring the guilty to book.

The ED counsel also said that Deshmukh had filed a plea seeking quashing of summons and proceedings but the high court could not get into the realm of an investigator and verify the truth of the allegations against Deshmukh at the present stage.

Deshmukh’s counsel Vikram Chaudhri and Aniket Nikam had contended that the ED had initiated proceedings against him in an alleged case of money laundering based on allegations made by people, who were themselves accused of “heinous offences such as murder and extortion”.

Chaudhri had said, “Those who have made these allegations against me are themselves accused of heinous offences such as murder, extortion. I needn't open a pandora's box.” He further told the HC that since the FIR was filed, more than 30 raids have been conducted by the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax department. “My son's company, my Chartered Accountants are all being involved in the name of proceeds of crime. I want to appear before ED tomorrow but ED is calling a bogey against me of not cooperating,” argued Chaudhri.

The ED had initiated money-laundering investigation on May 11, on the basis of an FIR under Section 120-B of IPC, 1860 and section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 registered by CBI against Deshmukh and others for allegedly attempting to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of their public duty for collection of funds to achieve the target of Rs 100 crore per month from various bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Deshmukh also refuted the ED’s claims that while serving as home minister, he misused his official position and through police officer Sachin Waze collected rupees 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants across the city.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:01 PM IST