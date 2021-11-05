T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Australia Vs West Indies match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The men in maroon, led by Kieron Pollard, have already been eliminated from the tournament after their 20-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The defending champions have nothing a stake at this point of the competition but will definitely look forward to end their campaign on a winning note. The Aussies led by Aaron Finch, on the other hand, will be heading into the game on the back of their comprehensive eight wicket win against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Australia are placed second in Group 1 with a superior NRR over South Africa and win over hapless West Indies in this game will further solidify their candidature for the semi-final of the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the Australia vs West Indies match on Saturday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (November 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game will be aired live on Star Sports channels.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs West Indies game will be available on the Hotstar app.

